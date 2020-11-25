Financial Review: Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQD) & Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQD) and Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and Naspers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobiquity Technologies $9.72 million 1.69 -$43.75 million N/A N/A Naspers $4.00 billion 22.91 $3.14 billion N/A N/A

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Naspers has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Naspers shares are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Naspers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and Naspers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobiquity Technologies -272.59% -980.24% -125.73% Naspers N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mobiquity Technologies and Naspers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Naspers 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

Naspers beats Mobiquity Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

About Naspers

Naspers Limited operates in consumer Internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and Internet platforms. The company also prints, publishes, and distributes newspapers, magazines, and books through digital platforms. Naspers Limited was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

