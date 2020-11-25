Financial Survey: SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) versus OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

SI-BONE has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

66.7% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of SI-BONE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SI-BONE and OrthoPediatrics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE $67.30 million 10.93 -$38.40 million ($1.55) -14.66 OrthoPediatrics $72.55 million 12.72 -$13.73 million ($0.87) -54.24

OrthoPediatrics has higher revenue and earnings than SI-BONE. OrthoPediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SI-BONE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SI-BONE and OrthoPediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE -68.27% -51.27% -32.29% OrthoPediatrics -34.26% -12.65% -9.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SI-BONE and OrthoPediatrics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-BONE 0 0 6 0 3.00 OrthoPediatrics 0 0 6 0 3.00

SI-BONE currently has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.45%. OrthoPediatrics has a consensus price target of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.37%. Given OrthoPediatrics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OrthoPediatrics is more favorable than SI-BONE.

Summary

OrthoPediatrics beats SI-BONE on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. SI-BONE, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc tibia, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform, Femur system, Orthex, and QuickPack. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

