First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.63

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 6565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $893.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $75.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP bought a new stake in First Foundation in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter worth $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 159.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

