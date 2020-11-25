First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.16

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.16 and last traded at $70.16, with a volume of 221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.32.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

