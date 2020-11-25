Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fluor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fluor.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLR. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 94.1% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Fluor during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Fluor during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLR opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Fluor has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluor (FLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.