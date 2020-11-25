Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FFIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Flushing Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 15.61%. Analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Flushing Financial by 1,203.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 120,776 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter worth $880,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 43.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 78,762 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 650.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 88,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 76,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 154.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 36,694 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

