Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 25.51% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of FL stock opened at $38.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $180,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock worth $499,396 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.