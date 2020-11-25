Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Fortive by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.06. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $16,058,969.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,339,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,339,420 shares of company stock worth $375,795,729 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.