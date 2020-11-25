FY2020 EPS Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iTeos Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.32) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.68). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush initiated coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $34.33.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $58,112,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $10,028,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $7,401,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $107,192,000.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.