FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RBGLY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $17.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.69. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.