FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RBGLY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.