FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Issued By KeyCorp

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Target in a report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $9.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.78 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TGT. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

NYSE TGT opened at $177.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Target by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,087 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 249,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 134,066 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Target by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $372,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

