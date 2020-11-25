FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Wells Fargo & Company Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 100,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 65,189 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

