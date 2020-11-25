FY2021 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Lifted by Analyst

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $43.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,379,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,643,000 after acquiring an additional 326,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,727,000 after purchasing an additional 23,466 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,511 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 62.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 31,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,403,829.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 321,023 shares in the company, valued at $14,317,625.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $279,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,098 shares of company stock worth $17,513,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.