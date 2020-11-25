FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Boosted by DA Davidson

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $30.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.08. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 7.33%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,223.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $339,700 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 129,451 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 121,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

