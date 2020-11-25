FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $8.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

LOW opened at $154.96 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.20 and a 200 day moving average of $148.73. The firm has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 316.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 48,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 36,590 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 165,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

