FY2022 EPS Estimates for Caleres, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Caleres in a report issued on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.75.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Caleres stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.13. Caleres has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $24.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 304,923 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 749.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 286,019 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 394.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 142,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 113,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,898,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 939,840 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

