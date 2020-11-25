FY2022 EPS Estimates for F5 Networks, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now expects that the network technology company will post earnings of $7.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.58.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $164.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.32. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $166.67.

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $360,916.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,609.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $33,386.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,138.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $83,778,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,925,000 after purchasing an additional 365,844 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,176,000 after purchasing an additional 235,213 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 440,213 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $61,401,000 after purchasing an additional 220,747 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 208,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

