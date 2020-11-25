FY2022 EPS Estimates for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Organogenesis in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 101.41% and a negative net margin of 13.58%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Organogenesis from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $5.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a market cap of $557.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.33. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 23.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Organogenesis by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Organogenesis by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member bought 36,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,551.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 20,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $67,694.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 99,782 shares of company stock valued at $386,605 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

