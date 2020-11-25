G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $23.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 2.52. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $34.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.68 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.50%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

