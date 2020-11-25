Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Now Covered by Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of GLTO opened at $16.11 on Monday. Galecto has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $17.99.
Galecto Company Profile
