Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Now Covered by Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GLTO opened at $16.11 on Monday. Galecto has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

