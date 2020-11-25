Garmin’s (GRMN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GRMN. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.29.

GRMN stock opened at $116.46 on Friday. Garmin has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $120.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.96 and its 200-day moving average is $98.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 41.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Garmin by 12.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 38,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Garmin by 102.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

