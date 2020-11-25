GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.98

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$41.98 and last traded at C$41.85, with a volume of 20845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.02.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GDI shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$42.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $964.79 million and a P/E ratio of 31.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$38.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.94.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

