General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $12.00 at UBS Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.76. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of General Electric by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 1,156,226 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

