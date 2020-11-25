Glenview Trust Co Acquires New Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $103.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.66. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $106.99. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,815.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $3,739,096.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,731. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

