Glenview Trust Co Buys 142 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 62.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Crown Castle International by 8.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 9,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Crown Castle International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $164.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.92 and a 200 day moving average of $164.34. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

