Glenview Trust Co Has $393,000 Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in The Progressive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 88,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in The Progressive by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in The Progressive by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after buying an additional 53,677 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The Progressive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $88.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $555,338.40. Insiders sold a total of 124,670 shares of company stock worth $11,742,637 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

