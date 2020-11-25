Glenview Trust Co Invests $311,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $138.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $139.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

