Glenview Trust Co Invests $332,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,476,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 61.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,027,173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,782,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,828,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $128.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $132.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Truist lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.19.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

