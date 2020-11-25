Glenview Trust Co Reduces Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 146,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Lam Research by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 58,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 66,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,914,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Lam Research by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.44.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $446.44 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $451.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,139 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

