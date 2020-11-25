Glenview Trust Co Sells 140 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 162,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $84.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

