Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) (TSE:GDL) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.52

Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) (TSE:GDL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.52 and last traded at C$8.35, with a volume of 33980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.85.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.93. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.51.

Get Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) alerts:

Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) (TSE:GDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$138.84 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO)’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

About Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) (TSE:GDL)

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and hardwood flooring products to the retail trade, industrial, and manufacturing sectors in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.