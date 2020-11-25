Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

GNLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.42. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $267.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.01.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Adam Schoenfeld sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $53,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,991. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $116,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,064.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,753 shares of company stock worth $688,151. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Greenlane by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 46,340 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 57.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 453,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 164,906 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 11.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 463,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

