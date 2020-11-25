Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 27,108 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in General Electric by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 1,156,226 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

GE stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

