Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,370 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.64.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $336.01 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.18 and its 200 day moving average is $309.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $318.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

