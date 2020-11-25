Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,114,000 after acquiring an additional 959,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cerner by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,691,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,099,000 after acquiring an additional 188,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cerner by 31.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,660,000 after acquiring an additional 682,655 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Cerner by 5.6% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 1,737,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,589,000 after acquiring an additional 92,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cerner by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,682,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,614,000 after acquiring an additional 38,028 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $143,196.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,431 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of CERN opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.10. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.