Griffin Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,765 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,935 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apache by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apache by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apache by 23.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Apache by 21.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Apache by 24.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,947 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apache from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

APA stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.16 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

