Grin Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001695 BTC on exchanges including Coinall, LBank, Hotbit and Bisq. Grin has a total market cap of $19.06 million and $4.20 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000167 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Grin

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 58,476,120 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, BitForex, Bisq, KuCoin, LBank, TradeOgre and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.