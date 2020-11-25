Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 price target on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.

GGAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. HSBC upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Grupo Financiero Galicia currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.25.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Shares of GGAL opened at $8.82 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $430.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 72.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 695,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 291,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 56.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 410,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.