GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) and PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Financial Review

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) and PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.1% of GSX Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of PCS Edventures!.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of GSX Techedu shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of PCS Edventures!.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GSX Techedu and PCS Edventures!.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSX Techedu 6 5 1 0 1.58 PCS Edventures!.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

GSX Techedu presently has a consensus target price of $61.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.12%. Given GSX Techedu’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GSX Techedu is more favorable than PCS Edventures!.com.

Profitability

This table compares GSX Techedu and PCS Edventures!.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSX Techedu 8.05% 21.91% 9.14% PCS Edventures!.com 9.25% -75.04% 22.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GSX Techedu and PCS Edventures!.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSX Techedu $303.78 million 50.39 $32.56 million $0.13 500.62 PCS Edventures!.com $5.00 million 0.32 $1.04 million N/A N/A

GSX Techedu has higher revenue and earnings than PCS Edventures!.com.

Volatility and Risk

GSX Techedu has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCS Edventures!.com has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GSX Techedu beats PCS Edventures!.com on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. In addition, it offers foreign language courses comprising English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. Further, the company provides personal interest courses, such as yoga, fashion, guitar, and Chinese calligraphy. Additionally, it offers other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and operate Weishi, an interactive learning platform on Wechat. The company was formerly known as BaiJiaHuLian Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to GSX Techedu Inc. in January 2019. GSX Techedu Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

PCS Edventures!.com Company Profile

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles. The company also provides PCS Digital Media Labs, which contains lesson plans, a hard cover mobile case, digital cameras, camcorders or voice recorders, accessories, and a teacher guide; and PCS Academy of Engineering Lab, a STEM based program that is designed for use in tech-ed programs and for various environments through 10 student modules, such as hardware, software, lab furniture, and curriculum. In addition, it offers PCS Edventures Robotics system, a platform that provides various robotics lab implementations to its RiQ robot kits for home users, as well as engages students in various areas, including computer programming, physics, math, and other topics; PCS Discover STEM Lab, a modular program that provides activities for afterschool facilitators in the areas of STEM; summer camp packages, which offer summer camp solutions for schools and afterschool programs; and Riot, a racing drone product. The company was formerly known as PCS Education Systems, Inc. and changed its name to PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. in March 2000. PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

