H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

HLUYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. AlphaValue lowered shares of H. Lundbeck A/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.