Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $1.80 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HTL. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.40 to C$1.70 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of CVE:HTL opened at C$1.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $165.83 million and a PE ratio of 192.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63. Hamilton Thorne has a twelve month low of C$0.90 and a twelve month high of C$1.50.

In related news, Director David Wolf sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312,902 shares in the company, valued at C$1,798,675.74.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

