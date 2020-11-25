Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $337.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director John J. Ahn acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at $309,983.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 337.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 486.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

