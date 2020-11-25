HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $47,680.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,177,262.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $16,527,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,516 shares in the company, valued at $20,953,914.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 220,432 shares of company stock worth $30,595,064 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $155.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.85. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $155.84.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

