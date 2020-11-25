Head to Head Analysis: Senseonics (SENS) vs. Its Peers

Senseonics (NYSE: SENS) is one of 25 public companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Senseonics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Senseonics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Senseonics
|$21.30 million
|-$115.55 million
|-0.54
|Senseonics Competitors
|$2.29 billion
|$361.44 million
|25.92
Institutional and Insider Ownership
24.4% of Senseonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Senseonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility & Risk
Senseonics has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senseonics’ competitors have a beta of 0.52, indicating that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Senseonics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Senseonics
|-772.96%
|N/A
|-117.29%
|Senseonics Competitors
|12.29%
|-86.20%
|5.48%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Senseonics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Senseonics
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Senseonics Competitors
|171
|767
|1339
|39
|2.54
As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 0.07%. Given Senseonics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Senseonics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
Senseonics competitors beat Senseonics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.
