Head-To-Head Analysis: The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) versus Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:GRTDD)

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:GRTDD) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

This table compares The Coca-Cola and Home Bistro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Coca-Cola 24.90% 41.37% 8.94% Home Bistro N/A N/A -1,266.55%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Coca-Cola and Home Bistro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Coca-Cola 0 3 12 1 2.88 Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus price target of $52.94, suggesting a potential downside of 0.53%. Given The Coca-Cola’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Coca-Cola is more favorable than Home Bistro.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of The Coca-Cola shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of The Coca-Cola shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Coca-Cola and Home Bistro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Coca-Cola $37.27 billion 6.14 $8.92 billion $2.11 25.22 Home Bistro $10,000.00 1,712.70 -$1.17 million N/A N/A

The Coca-Cola has higher revenue and earnings than Home Bistro.

Risk & Volatility

The Coca-Cola has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bistro has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Coca-Cola beats Home Bistro on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores. The company sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Fresca, Schweppes, Sprite, Thums Up, Aquarius, Ciel, Dasani, glacÃ©au smartwater, glacÃ©au vitaminwater, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, Powerade, Topo Chico, AdeS, Del Valle, fairlife, innocent, Minute Maid, Minute Maid Pulpy, Simply, ZICO, Ayataka, Costa, dogadan, FUZE TEA, Georgia, Gold Peak, HONEST TEA, and Kochakaden brands. It operates through a network of company-owned or controlled bottling and distribution operators, as well as through independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Home Bistro

Home Bistro, Inc. engages in the food preparation and home-delivery business. It provides prepackaged and prepared meals and also offers planning, delivery, and preparation services. The firm products are customized meal solutions and delivered fresh-frozen directly to the home. The company was founded on December 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.