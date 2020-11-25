Head-To-Head Review: Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) and Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) and Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Security Instruments has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Richardson Electronics and Universal Security Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richardson Electronics -2.04% -2.62% -2.08% Universal Security Instruments -39.43% -80.21% -43.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.5% of Richardson Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Richardson Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Universal Security Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Richardson Electronics and Universal Security Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Richardson Electronics $155.90 million 0.38 -$1.84 million N/A N/A Universal Security Instruments $14.80 million 0.48 -$5.81 million N/A N/A

Richardson Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Security Instruments.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Richardson Electronics and Universal Security Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richardson Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Security Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Richardson Electronics beats Universal Security Instruments on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications. Its products are used to control, switch, or amplify electrical power signals, as well as are used as display devices in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, communications, industrial, marine, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The company's Canvys segment provides custom display solutions, such as touch screens, protective panels, all-in-one computers, custom enclosures, specialized cabinet finishes, application specific software packages, and certification services to corporate enterprise, financial, industrial, and medical original equipment manufacturer markets. Its Healthcare segment manufactures, refurbishes, and distributes diagnostic imaging replacement parts for CT and MRI systems; replacement CT and MRI tubes; MRI coils, cold heads, and RF amplifiers; hydrogen thyratrons, klystrons, and magnetrons; flat panel detector upgrades; and additional replacement solutions, as well as offers CT service training. This segment serves hospitals, medical centers, asset management companies, independent service organizations, and multi-vendor service providers. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in LaFox, Illinois.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc., together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices. The company provides its products to wholesale distributors; chain, discount, and television retailers; home center stores; catalog and mail order companies; electrical and lighting distributors, and manufactured housing companies; and other distributors. It also sells its products through independent sales organizations and sales representatives, as well as through its own sales catalogs and brochures, and Website. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.