HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €35.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 20.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HFG. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €54.29 ($63.87).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €44.00 ($51.76) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.27. HelloFresh SE has a fifty-two week low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a fifty-two week high of €56.40 ($66.35).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

