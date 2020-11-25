Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV.L) (LON:HDIV) Plans GBX 1.10 Dividend

Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV.L) (LON:HDIV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
HDIV opened at GBX 90.13 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 86.37. Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 55.47 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 96 ($1.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39. The stock has a market cap of $165.68 million and a P/E ratio of 8.85.
Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV.L) Company Profile
