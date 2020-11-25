Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV.L) (LON:HDIV) Plans GBX 1.10 Dividend

Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV.L) (LON:HDIV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HDIV opened at GBX 90.13 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 86.37. Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 55.47 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 96 ($1.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39. The stock has a market cap of $165.68 million and a P/E ratio of 8.85.

Get Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV.L) alerts:

Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV.L) Company Profile

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.