Henrik Bang Sells 947,230 Shares of Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET) Stock

Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET) insider Henrik Bang sold 947,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65), for a total value of £473,615 ($618,781.03).

LON:NET opened at GBX 54.80 ($0.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.67. Netcall plc has a twelve month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 54.80 ($0.72). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This is a positive change from Netcall plc (NET.L)’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

