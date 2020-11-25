Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) PT Raised to $157.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s current price.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heska presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.10.

HSKA stock opened at $128.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heska has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.47.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heska will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Also, Director Bonnie J. Trowbridge sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $616,935.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,929.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,017 shares of company stock worth $2,738,378 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Heska during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 95.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heska by 34.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Heska by 251.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

